Truckers' dispute: No agreement yet on freight rates

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 26

No early solution to the 12-day old stalemate between the eight transport societies and the management of Adani cement appears to be in sight as both the parties were yet to agree on amicable freight rates.

A meeting was convened at SDM office Arki today where a representative of the director transport collected information pertaining to operating costs from the transporters.

The Adani Cement management had closed Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL) at Darlaghat in Solan and ACC plant in Bilaspur on December 15 after the transporters failed to accept the lower freight rate of Rs 6 per ton per km (PTPK).

Fixed and operating expenses like taxes, insurance, depreciation value, GPRS installation, cost of diesel, mobile oil, repair, tyres, wages, etc., were sought from the truckers. The freight rate would be calculated by the transport department on the basis of the High Court’s formula. Following this, both the parties would be directed to adhere to the freight rate by the state government.

SDM Arki Keshav Ram said an early solution to the stalemate was in the offing once the freight is worked out on the basis of the high court’s formula. Next meeting would be held as per the directions of the Principal Secretary Transport who was heading the committee to work out the freight rate.

Once the freight is worked out using the high court formula, it will help decide whether the freight rate of Rs 6 PTPK as claimed by the Adani Cement management was feasible or whether the existing rate of Rs 10.58 PTPK for ACL and Rs 11.41 PTPK for ACC was apt.

Truckers were having anxious moments as they were facing loss of work with each passing day. The truckers of ACC plant in Bilaspur had sought 10 days to give their calculations to the local administration.

Charges will be calculated on basis of high court’s formula