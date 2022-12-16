Truckers hold protest outside Ambuja cement plant at Darlaghat

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 16

The stalemate between the management of Ambuja Cements Limited at Darlaghat and transport societies is likely to continue for more days with the latter asserting their decision not to accept lower freight rates and even demand further increase pending since 2019.

Members of eight transport societies engaged in transportation work with the company met today at Darlaghat and decided to fight for their due. The company was recently taken over by the Adani group.

Truckers assembled outside the plant and various speakers who addressed the gathering said they would attend a meeting convened by the DC at Solan tomorrow to work out an amicable solution.

Company representatives will also present their stand on the contentious decision of reducing the freight from Rs 10.50 per ton per km to Rs 6 per ton per km.

Truck Union leaders Jai Dev Kaundal, Naresh Kaundal and others who addressed the truckers said they will not succumb to the dictates of the company management which unilaterally decided to close the plant.

They blamed the management for this adverse decision which has hit nearly 3000 truckers and their families besides ancillary service providers.

They reminded the management that they were not afraid of protesting for their rights and reminded them how the plant had remained shut for 47 days in 2010 on the issue of freight hike.

Heavy police deployment has been made around the plant to ensure peace.