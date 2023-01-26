Adani cement plants closure: Truckers to meet Himachal CM tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 25

Transporters will meet Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on January 27 to resolve the 42-day impasse arising out of the closure of two cement plants by the Adani Group at Darlaghat and Barmana since December 15.

Jagdish Thakur, a member of the core committee, which is representing transporters before the state government, said that they would meet the Chief Minister in Shimla on January 27. The Adani Group management is not budging from its stand of having the freight rate from Rs 6 per tonne per km.

