Trucks banned at Garkhal junction at weekends

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, June 17

Taking a stern view of the traffic chaos at the Garkhal junction on way to Kasauli, the SDM has banned the movement of trucks and heavy vehicles at weekends from 8 am to 8 pm. The issue was being persistently highlighted by The Tribune for the past few months.

Kasauli SDM Gaurav Mahajan confirmed that the directions to ban the movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks, via the Garkhal junction at weekends were issued last evening. The orders, which will remain in force during the peak tourist season, have come as a major relief to the commuters as five narrow roads converge on this junction.

Trucks carrying industrial goods from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial cluster use this junction as an escape route while coming from the Patta Mehlog-Band side to reach various destinations in Solan and nearby towns of Sirmaur district. Traffic policemen deployed at the junction have hailed the decision. A discernible improvement was noticed in the traffic movement across the junction on the very first day of the ban.

“It helped in minimising traffic jams and lingering vehicular influx was not registered today vis-à-vis weekends,” said Vikas, a resident.

Solan DC Manmohan Sharma said, “Efforts are afoot to further decongest the Garkhal junction. A meeting of officials from various departments will soon be convened to ponder over other means to decongest the junction.”