Trucks use Gramphu road to transport apple, peas

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 15

Facing huge inconvenience in taking their yield to distant markets because of blockade of the National Highway -5 at Nigulsari in Kinnaur district, apple growers of Kinnaur are transporting fruit boxes via Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway in Lahaul and Spiti.

This route is very lengthy and takes several days for the loaded vehicles to reach the market in Chandigarh and Delhi. From Lahaul and Spiti these loaded vehicles enter Kullu and Mandi districts via Manali to reach the markets in Chandigarh and New Delhi.

Harsh Negi, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Kaza, said that since September 8 till date over 150 apple and peas laden trucks and other carrier vehicles crossed Losar check post in Lahaul and Spiti from Kinnaur side via Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway. He said that to meet the demand of petrol and diesel for vehicles, adequate stock of fuel is available in the district.

“To ensure smooth traffic on the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway from the Kinnaur side, the police personnel have been deployed at key locations to regulate traffic. Apart from this, the Border Roads Organisation has also deployed its workforce and machinery on this highway at key locations to maintain the highway for smooth traffic,” he added.

