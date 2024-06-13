Trust celebrates 12 years of holistic wellness

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 12

The Yog Manav Vikas Trust (YMVT) has successfully completed 12 years of conducting transformative health, wellness and meditation camps at its antarnirman complex near Banikhet. The camps steer participants towards self-realisation by teaching them to consider their day-to-day chores as a form of therapy.

Chairperson Kiran Dodeja highlighted the unique octagonal structure of the antarnirman complex, crowned as the state’s largest dome. The complex features spiritual art galleries centred on the theme ‘Who am I’. It also houses ‘yog manav kaya arogya dham’, offering panchkarma therapies for holistic healing. Over the past 12 years, more than 150 camps have been organised, which have attracted over 5,000 participants from across the country.

Dodeja emphasised the nation’s significant expenditure on healthcare through government and private institutions. While doctors focus on the physical aspects of human anatomy and health, YMVT focuses on inner engineering, encompassing physical, mental and energy bodies, said Dodeja, adding that through theoretical and practical sessions, the camps promoted a lifestyle not dependent on modern medicine.

Currently, a group of 50 participants from Ludhiana, Bathinda, Vadodara, Dehradun, Bhopal, Khandwa and Delhi are attending a five-day camp from June 10. The retreat covers practices such as yoga, yog nidra, naadi shodhan, sudarshan kriya and different types of meditation, along with a sattvik food based diet and ayurvedic lifestyle therapies, including panchkarma and acupressure. YMVT has also organised over 250 training programmes and camps to address health-related issues.

