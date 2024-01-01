Yog Manav Vikas Trust, Banikhet, to observe ‘mobile fasting’ every Sunday, Tuesday

Our Correspondent

Dalhousie, December 31

In 2024, the Yog Manav Vikas Trust (YMVT), Banikhet, has decided to observe “mobile fasting” every Sunday and Tuesday at its Yog Manav Kaya Arogya Kendra, recently accredited by the state government as Rejuvenating Wellness Centre functioning at Antarnirman, Sukdai Bai, near here.

According to chief coordinator of the trust, SK Dodeja, every Sunday and Tuesday would also be treated as mobile off-days, and on these days the trainees of yoga and spiritual classes would not switch on their mobile phones.

Dodeja said the trainees would also observe ‘fast’ on Tuesday and ‘fasting for silence’ on Sunday on the premises of Antarnirman complex of the trust.

Besides this, there would also be certain resolutions to be taken by the trainees on these particular days thereby keeping the body clean with pure food and thoughts as our body is a temple of living God, Dodeja added.

