Trust to set up centre for elderly at Banikhet in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 4

The Yog Manav Vikas Trust (YMVT), Banikhet, has apprised Deputy Commissioner DC Rana about the outline of an action plan prepared to set up a ‘Suvidha Kendra’ for senior citizens at Banikhet in the district shortly.

He said that the Trust had prepared an action plan to set up such a centre at Bhalei, too. At a meeting held with the Deputy Commissioner on Wednesday, Yog Manav Vikas Trust chief patron SK Dodeja gave detailed information about various works being carried out by the institution.

Rana assured the Trust of all possible help from the district administration in various works and asked Dodeja to give priority to starting the centre for mentally challenged children. —