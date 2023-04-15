Tunnel proposed at Kharapathar

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 14

The state government has sent a proposal to the Union Government for the construction of a tunnel at Kharapathar on the National Highway-705 in Shimla district, said Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh here yesterday. The construction of the tunnel would cost around Rs 250 crore.

People going towards Jubbal-Rohru, Dodra-Kwar and Uttarakhand face a lot of inconvenience during the winter as roads get blocked due to heavy snowfall at Kharapathar. He said the proposed length of the tunnel was 2,840 metres.

He said the tunnel would reduce the distance from Shimla to Rohru by 10 to 12 km. “The tunnel will also encourage tourism in the area. It will promote places like Giri Ganga, Kuppad, Hatkoti and Chanshal Pass,” he added.