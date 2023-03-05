 Tunnel work halted due to unstable strata, water tank : The Tribune India

Tunnel work halted due to unstable strata, water tank

The tunnel coming up on the Solan-Kaithlighat section of NH-5.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 4

Unstable strata and the presence of a water tank on the hill right above a 460-m tunnel have stopped the work to connect its two ends at Kandaghat on the Solan-Kaithlighat section of the National Highway No. 5.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has worked out a new alignment to connect the two ends of the tunnel. The work to widen this 22.91-km section of the highway was supposed to be completed by the end of this year but this additional work is bound to delay it.

A detailed project report (DPR) is prepared when such projects are executed but the presence of a water tank was perhaps ignored while finalising this project.

The tunnel will connect the 395-m flyover, which is being constructed near Kandaghat as part of the project to widen the Chambaghat-Kaithlighat section of the highway.

“The new alignment worked out to connect the two ends of the tunnel will increase its length by another 200 m. Forest clearance for additional nine hectares is being sought. Approval for this additional work is also awaited, as it has enhanced the cost of construction. The work will take a year to complete,” said Ram Asra Khural, Project Director, NHAI.

Jal Shakti Department (JSD) officials had reportedly flagged the issue to the NHAI years ago.

Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD, Solan, said, “No space is available to relocate the water tank. The pumping machinery installed there is meant for that particular height and it will be rendered useless if the tank is relocated at a higher elevation.”

The work to widen the 22.91-km stretch on the Kalka-Shimla highway was assigned to AIREF Engineers in December 2018.

Twin impediments

  • Unstable strata may lead to landslides, posing risk to the tunnel opening
  • A water tank of around 2 lakh litre capacity situated above the tunnel will also suffer damage during excavation
  • The water tank caters to Kandaghat, some housing colonies and a defence colony

New alignment worked out: NHAI

A new alignment has been worked out to connect the two ends of the tunnel. It will increase its length by another 200 m, which will require additional forest clearance, besides increasing the project cost. — Ram Asra Khural, project director, nhai

