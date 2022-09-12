Tussle for Congress ticket hots up in Kullu

Our Correspondent

KULLU, SEPTEMBER 11

Congress ticket aspirants from Banjar Assembly constituency met the Congress screening committee member Umang Singhar during his visit to Kullu here today. So far, 14 aspirants have applied for the Congress ticket from the Banjar assembly constituency. Umang has come to Kullu to meet the ticket aspirants.

HPCC secretary Aditya Vikram Singh, who was the Congress candidate from Banjar during 2017 assembly elections, lobbied for the ticket along with his supporters. His supporters took out a huge rally from exhibition ground to Hotel Sarvari. The supporters raised Aditya on their shoulders and shouted slogans in his favour. Aditya said that it was not a show of strength, but the people of Banjar wanted to meet the observer to present their opinion.

Aditya’s supporters said that he worked for the Congress for five years, but today parachute leaders were being brought in the Congress, which would not be tolerated. Senior leader and former minister Khimi Ram Sharma had recently left the BJP and joined the Congress.

Banjar Congress president Dushyant Thakur also demonstrated his strength. His supporters took out a rally by raising him on their shoulders. His supporters raised slogans to the beat of drums and lobbied for ticket. Dushyant said that he reached here keeping in view the sentiments of the people.

Six ticket aspirants met the screening committee with their respective supporters. Political activity has intensified in Kullu district and the tussle in the Congress for ticket has increased. The screening committee member assured the applicants that the matter would be placed before the party high command and the decision will be final, which everyone would have to abide with.

Bhuvneshwar Gaur also came from Manali assembly constituency with hundreds of supporters shouting slogans and demonstrated strength.

