Two arrested for illegal land deal

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 10

The Gharsana police of Sriganganagar district in Rajasthan have arrested two prime accused for allegedly selling 125 kanals of land of Naresh Kumar, a Pong Dam oustee and resident of Nagrota Surian in Kangra district, based on forged documents to a local woman.

Naresh lodged a complaint with the Gharsana police station on February 18 stating that his land worth over Rs 1.50 crore had been sold by the accused by preparing a forged general power of attorney by Mohan Lal of Anupgarh. The land had been allotted to Naresh’s father in Chak 35 at Gharsana.

The victim had earlier rushed to Gharsana and approached the local revenue officer and stopped the mutation of the sold land. The accused had sold his land to Jaswinder Kaur of Hanumangarh on February 10. A forgery case was registered by the Gharsana police.

Madan Lal Bishnoi, the in-charge of the Gharsana police station, told The Tribune (on phone) today that the police had arrested prime accused Mohan Lal of Anoopgarh, who had forged the power of attorney in his name by allegedly using the latter’s fake photo, Aadhaar Card and forging signature on the attorney, and Balkrishan of Gharsana, a witness of the document. He said action would also be taken against five co-accused. —