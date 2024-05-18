Two arrested for poaching in Rampur

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 17

Two persons have been arrested for poaching a monal, a protected bird species, in the Taklech forest under the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district. A team of forest guards was on a routine patrol in the forest on Thursday when they encountered two individuals with two dead monals and a rifle. The Forest Department team, led by Forest Range Officer Sudarshan Kumar, handed over the duo to the police.

Gudu Ram and Lekhraj were arrested with dead birds and a rifle belonging to one Rohit, a resident of Khincha.

The police have registered a case under the Wildlife Conservation Act 51, Arms Act 25(1)A, and Section 34 of the IPC. The police are investigating why the rifle was not deposited in poll time.

