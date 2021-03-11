Two arrested in mining inspector abduction case

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 13

Paonta Sahib police has arrested two accused in the assistant mining inspector abduction case from Uttarakhand. DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur informed that out of the seven accused in the case two persons Momin and Javed were arrested from Dhalipur in Uttarakhand this morning. A Scorpio car used in the incident has also been seized and efforts are afoot to nab others involved in the case.

A team led by SHO Purruwala Vijay Raghuvanshi, head constable Satyaprakash and others is raiding various places at Dhalipur, Herbertpur, Selaqui, Sehaspur, Doiwala and Dehradun to nab other accused involved in the case.

An assistant inspector of the mining wing was abducted and an attempt was made to snatch pistol of a constable by the mining mafia from Uttarakhand at the Yamuna riverbed at Manpur Devra in Paonta Sahib on Wednesday night. The said officer, however, returned after about half an hour unhurt.

A case under sections 364, 353, 332 and 34 of the IPC for abduction, assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and causing hurt was registered by the police against the culprits.

The incident occurred when the mining staff along with a police team were checking illegal mining on the said spot. Vehicles coming from the crusher zone and going towards the riverbed were being checked by the team at the spot which is close to the Uttarakhand-Himachal border.

About seven to eight persons, who were in a Scorpio, entered into an argument with the raiding team. They also scuffled with them to avert any action.