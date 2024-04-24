Two arrested with 4.8 gm of heroin in Theog

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

Two persons have been arrested with 4.88 gram of heroin in the Theog subdivision in Shimla district, the police said on Tuesday.

Those arrested were identified as Brij Lal (30), a resident of Rihan village, and Ankush Sharma (26), a resident of Kapraul village.

While patrolling in the Rahighat area, a police team received a tip-off that two persons travelling in a pickup van were carrying contraband. The police team stopped the vehicle in which the two were travelling for checking and found heroin in their possession.

Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

Siddharth Sharma said a case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act had been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

He added that the vehicle, along with the conrtaband, had been seized.

