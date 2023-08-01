Two bailey bridges restored in Kullu

Our Correspondent

Kullu, July 31

The Public Works Department has restored the Akhara bailey bridge in Kullu town and the Manikaran bailey bridge in Bhuntar town. The restoration comes within 20 days after these bridges were damaged due to floods in the Beas on July 9 and 10.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) Sunder Singh Thakur today flagged off traffic across both bailey bridges. However, Volvo buses and dumpers would not be allowed to ply on these bridges. Thakur thanked CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the early restoration of the bridges.

He said the CM arranged additional staff to strengthen the PWD mechanical wing at Kullu and also approved over 10 bailey bridges for Kullu without delay. Repairing village link roads was the government’s priority as the fruit season was underway, he said.

The CM had directed officials of various departments to camp in Kullu to restore normalcy after the floods. Due to that reason, electricity, water and other essential supplies were restored in the area in a record time, he claimed.

Thakur said Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari would visit Kullu tomorrow. Hopefully, he would provide a liberal financial package to restore the damaged roads at the earliest, he added.

He said the Manikaran-Barshaini road had been restored for small vehicles from today. Most of the main roads in the district had been also been restored.

