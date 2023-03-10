Two bodies fished out from Govind Sagar Lake

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 9

The bodies of two persons, who went missing after an accident recently, have been fished out from Govind Sagar Lake here today.

On February 23, an SUV (Tata Sumo) fell into the Sutlej near Baloh village in Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur.

A team of the district police and the NDRF was pressed into service to fish out the bodies of the SUV occupants – identified as Asheesh Rana (30) and Rajesh Kumar (25) of Malywar village in Bilaspur district, who were missing since the accident.

Reportedly, villagers saw a body floating in Govind Sagar Lake near Rishikesh in the district and informed the police. The body was of Rajesh. Meanwhile, the body of Asheesh was found near Beri Darola village along the banks of the lake.

Bilaspur Superintendent

of Police Karthikeyan Gokulchandran said a case had been registered and a probe had been started.