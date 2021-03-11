Two books of story collection released

KULLU, MAY 23
Two books of story collections by author Sher Singh were released by member of the Himachal Sahitya Akademi Dr Surat Thakur, District Language Officer Sunila Thakur, senior litterateur Satya Pal Bhatnagar and eminent historian Tobdan at Atal Sadan here yesterday.
The story collections “Ghas Ka Maidan” and “Bawla” were released simultaneously. Many renowned writers and journalists were present.
The name of story writer Sher Singh is emerging prominently in the field of Hindi literature. He is a graduate in Hindi literature and languages from Panjab University, Chandigarh, and has retired as a senior banker.
He has published six books so far and written stories, poetry, short stories, articles on socio-political issues, travelogue, memoirs, children’s literature, etc.
After retirement, he is now active in literary writing to promote Hindi literature. His books published so far are ‘Man Desh Hai – Tan Pardesh’ – (Poetry collection), ‘Aas Ka Punchhi’, ‘Shahar Ki Sharafat’ and ‘Yaanran Se Wollongong’.
