Two brothers slip from hill in Kandaghat, die

Solan, September 27

Two brothers died tragically when they slipped from a steep hill while carrying a dead cow for burial at Gaura village in Kandaghat subdivision last evening.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjiv (40) and Devinder (38). “Two other villagers were carrying the dead cow from the front while the deceased were holding the rear legs. The duo suddenly lost balance following which the cow fell in the nearby fields. The two brothers also slipped into the deep gorge and died on the spot,” informed a villager.

The bodies of the brothers were retrieved after much toil by the staff of the fire services, police and home guards, informed Yogesh Rolta, Additional SP, Solan. The post-mortem was conducted today at the Regional Hospital, Solan.

Health and Family Welfare minister, DR Shandil, who expressed condolences to the bereaved family, okayed Rs 50,000 to the family and said he would request the state government to grant a job to the kin of the deceased.

