Two Covid deaths in Shimla, Mandi

Shimla, April 21
Two persons died of Covid-related illness in the state today. While a 33-year-old man died of Covid-related severe pneumonia in Shimla, a 40-year-old man died in Mandi due to multiple comorbidities.
Meanwhile, 231 fresh cases of Covid were reported in the state today. As many as 3,847 tests were conducted. The number of active cases stood at 1,717 while 23 patients were admitted to various hospitals.
