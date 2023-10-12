Two Covid-positive patients die at IGMC Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 11

Two Covid positive patients died at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital here today. The deceased, Dev Bahadur (69) and Naar Singh (68), were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with various ailments. While Dev Bahadur came with kidney-related issues and high temperature, Naar Singh had multiple problems related to respiration, diabetes and heart.

Health Secretary M Sudha Devi said there was no need for concern as the deceased had comorbidities and the deaths were more due to comorbidities than Covid. “Both of them were referred to the IGMC from other hospitals for different ailments. They were found Covid positive when they were tested at the IGMC as per the procedure. So, there’s absolutely no need for any panic over these deaths,” she said. The Covid-19 deaths have been reported in the state after many months.

