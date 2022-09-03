Two-day Defence seminar at Himachal Pradesh University

A two-day national seminar ‘India's National Security: Military Challenges, Management and Response’ was inaugurated at the Department of Defence and Strategic Studies, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), here on Friday. The keynote speaker at the ICSSR sponsored seminar was Lt General SS Mahal, who is GOC-in-Chief of the Indian Military Training Command, Shimla. He touched upon the higher defence organisation and overall decision-making body in the armed forces. The inaugural session was graced by Dr Nagesh Thakur, member of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council's Executive Council. More than 120 participants, including research scholars from different universities and colleges across the country attended the seminar.

Quiz contest to be held from Sept 2

The sixth phase of 'Janbhagidari Se Sushashan-Himachal Ka Mahaquiz' was inauguaretd by Minister of Forest, Youth Services and Sports Rakesh Pathania on Firday. It will continue till September 15. The Mahaquiz was launched by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on the National Technology Day on May 11. To participate in the contest, aspirants can register on the MyGov Himachal portal.

Discussion on New Education Policy

A ‘Dialogue with Students’ on the National Education Policy was held at Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Chaura Maidan, Shimla. Around 800 students participated in the event. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was the chief guest on the occasion. Bhardwaj said the National Education Policy had been prepared after in-depth and extensive discussions with scholars, educationists, researchers, and teachers. Professor DD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of the Sardar Patel University, Mandi, said that the policy aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of the youth for employment.

HPPSC to hold personality tests

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has decided to hold personality test for various posts under different departments/corporation in the state on September 22 and 23. The test for Assistant Professor (commercial arts), Assistant Professor (JMC) and Assistant Officer (executive trainee-law) will be held on September 22. The test for Assistant Professor (pharmacognosy) and Assistant Professor (pharmaceutics) will be held on September 22 and 23. The call letter to all admitted candidates will be uploaded on the commission’s website.