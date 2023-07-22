Two-day elocution contest at Bishop Cotton School

Shimla, July 21
A total of nine schools are participating in the two-day BL Modi Inter-School English Elocution Competition, which kick-started at Bishop Cotton School (BCS), here today.
The competition commenced with students from St Edward’s School, Convent of Jesus and Mary, Loreto Convent Tara Hall, Auckland House School for Boys, Auckland House School for Girls, DAV New Shimla, Chapslee School, Shimla Public School and the host Bishop Cotton School taking part in the competition. The students, including those from the primary section, diplayed confidence and impressed everyone with their performances.
The competition has been held annually for the past 24 years. While addressing the participants, BCS Director Simon David Weale said the aim of the competition was to encourage good English speaking. He exhorted the students to freely air their opinions as this would help them gain confidence in the art of public speaking and effective communication.
