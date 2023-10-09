Two-day event on National Wildlife Week concludes

Solan, October 8
As part of the 69th National Wildlife Week, a two-day event was organised by the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni. Officiating Vice-Chancellor and Director of Extension Education Dr Inder Dev was the chief guest during the concluding session.
Dr DR Bhardwaj, Professor and HoD of Silviculture and Agroforestry, said the National Wildlife Week is annually observed across India from October 2 to 8. The theme for the event was ‘Partnerships for wildlife conservation.’
Dr Inder Dev said wildlife is an integral part of the ecosystem and collaborative efforts were required to succeed in its conservation, he added.
Divisional Forest Officer (Solan), Kunal Angrish, elaborated on various activists and their initiatives towards wildlife and environment conservation.
