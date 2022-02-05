Two-day school online chess event from February 12

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 4

The Himachal State School Online Chess Competition-2022 would be organised on February 12 and 13, said Himachal Pradesh State Chess Association (HPSCA) president Arun Kamboj.

He said the competition would be held on the basis of the Swiss system and consist of under-7, 9, 11, 13, 15 and 17 age group categories.

He said the number of rounds would depend on the number of players and the winning students would be selected for the national-level competition, which would be conducted online by the All-India Chess Federation. The winning students at the national-level event would be able to participate in the International School Competition to be organised online on March 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27 by the International School Sports Federation.—