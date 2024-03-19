Two-day vocational education workshop in schools across state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 18

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar stressed the need to promote vocational education in schools, and training students as per the global work culture during a two-day workshop on vocational education in schools across the state today. The workshop is being organised under the Samagra Shiksha and STAR Project of the Education Department.

Addressing the participants of the workshop, Kanwar pointed out that even though vocational education was being provided in the schools, the mindset of most children was not in accordance with the global work culture.

“Skill training should be given to schoolchildren as per the needs of the state. The state needs skilled manpower for infrastructure projects like hydro power projects, roads etc., but only a few skilled people are working on these projects,” said Kanwar, adding that all stakeholders should work towards this direction.

Samagra Shiksha Project Director Rajesh Sharma said the state had done a good job towards implementing vocational education in schools.

“Vocational education is being provided to about 98,000 students in about 1,314 schools in the state, but several challenges remain, including the mentality to get white-collar jobs,” he said.

