Two-day workshop at daroh college

A two-day workshop on ‘legal Awareness’ was held at Himachal Pradesh Police Training College, Daroh. Issues like domestic violence, sexual harassment at workplace, arrest and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act were discussed. The workshop was held as part of an MoU signed between Himachal Pradesh Police Training College and the IIT, Mandi.

3 qualify for nat’l shooting tourney

The All India Inter-School Shooting Championship was conducted at Asansol in West Bengal, from September 18 to 24. Suryansh Sharma (10 m air pistol), Haritvik Jishtu and Neerav Chauhan (10 m air rifle) qualified for the forthcoming National Shooting Championship to be held in November.

Taxation programme at Sanjauli

The Department of State Taxes and Excise, Himachal Pradesh, has started an innovative outreach programme for college students under the ‘Tax Haat’ initiative of the state government. The programme has been structured as a brainstorming event on taxation. Around 150 students of Government College, Sanjauli in Shimla, attended the event on the Goods and Services Tax. Poonam Thakur, Assistant Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise, Shimla, moderated the event in which different aspects of the GST law and its importance were discussed in detail.

Book exhibition at law university

A three-day book exhibition began at Himachal Pradesh National Law University, Shimla, on Tuesday. Vice-Chancellor Nishtha Jaswal inaugurated the exhibition while librarian Raj Kumar introduced all publishers and distributors to him. As many as 11 publishers and distributors from different parts of India displayed their latest publications on different subjects.