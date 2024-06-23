Two die as SUV veers off road in Chamba

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 22

Two people were killed and one injured when the SUV in which they were travelling veered off the road and rolled down the hill, reaching the edge of river Ravi before being stopped by boulders. The mishap occurred near the under-construction campus of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba.

The deceased were identified as Divyanshu, a resident of Bhagwanpura in Chamba, and Jandu, a resident of Rajasthan. Chamba SP Abhishek Yadav said locals rushed to the spot on coming to know of the accident and launched a rescue operation, besides informing the authorities. He said the cause of accident was yet be ascertained.

The bodies were handed over to families after conducting autopsy, he said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba