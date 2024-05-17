Two districts free of manual scavenging

Tribune Reporters

Nahan/solan, May 16

In a significant public health milestone, Solan and Sirmaur districts were officially declared free of insanitary toilets and manual scavenging.

The announcement follows a comprehensive survey conducted by these districts under the instructions of the Supreme Court and Section 11 of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

The survey was conducted from March 15 to April 14 and was publicised through various media channels to ensure thorough community engagement and coverage.

Sirmaur District Magistrate Sumit Khimta highlighted the importance of this development, noting the rigorous efforts undertaken by local authorities and community members to eliminate manual scavenging and improve sanitary conditions across the district.

Solan Deputy Commissioner Manmohan Sharma said the comprehensive survey of manual scavengers in the district was conducted from March 15 to April 14 in all panchayats, Solan Municipal Corporation, Municipal Councils of Parwanoo, Nalagarh, Baddi and nagar panchayats of Arki and Kandaghat, besides the cantonment boards of Kasauli, Subathu and Dagshai. If anyone was working as a manual scavenger in Solan district, they should submit their written claim to the panchayat concerned, municipal corporation or urban local body and cantonment board, he added.

