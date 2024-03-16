Two ECHS polyclinics for Hamirpur, Una

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 15

The Ministry of Defence has approved two polyclinics under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) for Hamirpur parliamentary constituency. The two ECHS polyclinics would be established at Bhoranj in Hamirpur and Gagret in Una district.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said the establishment of the ECHS was long-awaited demand of ex-servicemen of the region.

Thakur said lakhs of people would benefit from the polyclinics as highest number of people from the constituency served in the Indian defence services from ranks of jawans to Generals.

He added that in the last 10 years, the government had taken various steps to strengthen the defence sector, including one rank, one pension, purchase of Rafael fighters to strengthen defence of the country and development of defence equipment in the country.

