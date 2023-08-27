Two expectant mothers airlifted to Mandi dist

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 26

On the directions of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the Mandi district administration today airlifted two expectant mothers, both natives of flood-affected Kholanal village, from the Bhuntar airport in Kullu to the Kangnidhar helipad in Mandi. They were staying in a relief camp at Nagvain in Mandi. Due to the blockade of a road between Mandi and Kullu, they could not be transported to the zonal hospital in Mandi from Nagvain.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that on Sukhu’s directions both expectant mothers were airlifted to Mandi from Kullu. They were taken to the Bhuntar airport from Nagvain by road and from there they were airlifted to Mandi in an Army chopper. They were admitted to the zonal hospital, Mandi.

He said that for the third consecutive day, ration supply was sent to the flood-affected areas of Thunag and Balichowki subdivisions in Mandi.

