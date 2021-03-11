Kullu: Two firms qualify in technical evaluation for Jalori tunnel DPR

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, May 26

Two of the four companies that participated in the tendering process for consultancy services to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) of the Jalori tunnel have qualified in technical evaluation.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had called tenders of Rs 25 crore for consultancy on April 28. The tenders for the DPR of the Jalori tunnel were floated on June 11, 2021, and five companies had participated in the process but none could meet the requirements.

KL Suman, Executive Engineer, Rampur division of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), says that a company will be selected after financial evaluation by the Union ministry.

He adds that the company that will be awarded the tender will prepare the design of the tunnel, a double-lane bridge and a 7-km double-lane connectivity road. The selected company will also monitor the construction of the tunnel and maintain it for 10 years after its completion.

The plan to build a 4.2-km tunnel between Khanag and Ghayagi under the Jalori Pass to facilitate round-the-year vehicular movement on the Aut-Luhri National Hightway No. 305 that connects the Banjar and Anni Assembly constituencies of Kullu district has been going on for the past four decades.

The NHAI had completed the survey of the tunnel in 2014, the estimated cost of which was Rs 364.65 crore. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approved the tunnel construction in February 2020.

The 10,800-ft high Jalori Pass remains closed for vehicular movement due to heavy snowfall during the winter and the residents of 69 panchayats located at outer Seraj have to traverse a long distance via alternative routes. The distance between Luhri and Kullu is 120 km but due to the closure of the pass, one has to travel 220 km. The people of Anni and Nirmand areas of Kullu district are the most affected, as they have to travel a longer distance to reach the district headquarters.

The residents of Anni, Nirmand and outer Seraj have been demanding the construction of the tunnel for a long time so that they can remain connected with Mandi and Kullu through a shorter route round the year. They say that the Jalori Pass remains completely closed for vehicular movement from November to March, hence the proposed tunnel will be of great help to them.

