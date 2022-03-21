Two found dead with bullet injuries in Mandi; police suspect poaching angle

Dipender Manta
Mandi, March 21
Two persons were found dead with bullet injuries under police station Gohar in Mandi district on Monday evening.
According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that both the victims were allegedly involved in illicit poaching in the area. One of them accidentally fired at another person. Due to fear, the companion of the deceased also committed suicide.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said two victims were found dead with bullet injuries during hunting under police station Gohar in Mandi district. The deceased were identified as Vishan Lal, a native of Som Nachan, and Ram Krishan of Dali Chachyot in Mandi district.
The SP added that investigation was under way in this case and detailed information is awaited.
