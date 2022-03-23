Two found dead with pellet injuries in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 22

Two persons were found dead with pellet injuries at Gohar in Mandi district last evening.

According to the police, it is stated by relatives of the deceased that both were using gun to protect crops from animals.

Vishan Lal of Som Nachan village accidentally fired at another person Ram Krishan of Dali Chachyot village in Mandi district. Later Vishan Lal also committed suicide by shooting himself from a close range.

SP Shalini Agnihotri said the police had registered a case and investigation was under way.