Two from Fagu school make it to Himachal top-10 in arts stream

Shimla, May 2

Two students of Modern Public School, Fagu, made it to the state’s top-10 in the Class XII state Board result of arts stream, which was declared recently. Avantika Verma secured the eighth rank in the state, while Ayush Rathore stood 10th. “It’s a great moment for me and my family. We are extremely happy. The credit for my success goes to my teachers, parents and my siblings,” said Avantika, who scored 96 per cent marks.

Principal Santosh Khachi said that the toppers had excelled at sports as well. “I would urge parents to let their children explore both academics and sports. It’s possible to excel in both areas, as is evident by our students’ results,” she said.

