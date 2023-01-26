Una: Two get 7-year RI for culpable homicide

Our Correspondent

Una, January 25

Una Additional District and Sessions Judge Ajit Singh today convicted and sentenced two brothers of Chattara village in Una subdivision to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on the charges of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder.

According to District Attorney Sohan Singh Kaundal, on October 10, 2017, Sheetal, aka Sonu, and his brother Mohit Sharma waylaid Satyam Sharma and his brother Shivam, when they were riding a bike. They accused the victims of entering the village with bad intentions. Sheetal had then beaten up the victims with a baton while Mohit had attacked them with a brick.

Kaundal said that there were many witnesses to the incident, but none of them dared to intervene due to the fear of the convicts. The victims’ father later reached the spot and took his sons to a hospital where Shivam succumbed to his injuries.

