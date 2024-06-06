Two held with 2.18-kg charas

Palampur, June 5
A team of the Panchrukhi police arrested two persons with 2.18 kg of ‘charas’ from Chathami village near Panchrukhi on Monday evening. Those arrested were identified as Dharam Singh and Om Parkash, residents of Padhar tehsil in Mandi.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokinder Negi said the police had laid a trap on a tip-off that two persons were to receive a consignment of ‘charas’ at Chathami village. They stopped a car carrying two persons on suspicion. On searching the car, the ‘charas’ packed in a polythene bag was seized. The duo was on way to deliver the consignment to a local drug peddler. It is learnt that they were regular suppliers of the contraband in the area.
