 Two irrigation projects stuck for want of central funds : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
Two irrigation projects stuck for want of central funds

Phina Singh Canal project. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 2

Phina Singh Canal and Shah Canal command area irrigation projects in Kangra district are stuck for want of funds from the Union Government.

The Rs 643-crore Phina Singh Canal project is being set up in the Nurpur area of Kangra district. The project has been hanging fire for the past over 11 years and its cost has gone up from initial Rs 204 crore to Rs 643 crore now.

Cause of delay

  • State awaits funds from the Union Ministry of Water Resources for Phina Singh Canal
  • Shah Canal water not reaching farmers for want of development of the command area scheme

The project was envisaged in 2011 for interlinking two Beas tributaries, the Chaki river and Kalam nullah, in the Nurpur area and the construction of a concrete gravity dam across the Chaki river. The water from the dam was to be carried through a 4,307-m tunnel to irrigate over 4,025 hectares in 60 villages.

The project had not received any funds from the Centre over the past few years. In 2021, a revised detailed project report (DPR) was sent by the Irrigation Department to the Centre regarding the project.

In the revised DPR, a provision has also been made for the construction of a 1.88-MW hydropower project on Phina Singh Canal. The revised plan also envisages the use of the reservoir created for the project for transportation purposes.

Deputy CM and Minister for Irrigation and Public Health Department Mukesh Agnihotri said the state had already invested its share of Rs 283 crore on the project. All necessary clearances and reports had been submitted to the Union Government for further funding of the project. The project was awaiting investment clearance from the Union Ministry for Water Resources. “We are actively pursuing the matter,” he said.

The construction of Shah Canal was completed in 2012. It carries water from the Pong Dam to Indora and Nurpur areas in Kangra district. Though the canal has been completed, it has not been able to fulfil its purpose of irrigating 10,000 hectares. Sources said the Department of Irrigation had submitted a Rs 70-crore proposal to the Union Government for the development of command area of the canal so that pipes could be laid for taking water to the fields. However, the project was still awaiting approval from the Union Government.

Mukesh Agnihotri said the state government was actively pursuing the project for the development of command area of Shah Canal so that water could be put to optimum use.

