 Two killed as car falls in gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Two killed as car falls in gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Two killed as car falls in gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Police say the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving

Two killed as car falls in gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

The accident took place on Saturday night when the driver lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident. Representative image/File photo



PTI

Shimla, April 28

Two people died and two others were injured after their car plunged into a 150-metre gorge here, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday night when Ankush (25), who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident, they said.

According to the police, they were rushed to Civil Hospital in Theog by their friends.

While Ankush and Abhishek (23) were declared brought dead, Daleep (25) and Lalit (24) are receiving treatment at the hospital, they said.

The police said all four are residents of Theog subdivision near Dharmpur, where the accident took place.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.

Investigations are underway, SP Gandhi said.

 

#Shimla


Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

