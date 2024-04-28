Two killed as car falls in gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Shimla, April 28
Two people died and two others were injured after their car plunged into a 150-metre gorge here, police said on Sunday.
The accident took place on Saturday night when Ankush (25), who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident, they said.
According to the police, they were rushed to Civil Hospital in Theog by their friends.
While Ankush and Abhishek (23) were declared brought dead, Daleep (25) and Lalit (24) are receiving treatment at the hospital, they said.
The police said all four are residents of Theog subdivision near Dharmpur, where the accident took place.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving.
Investigations are underway, SP Gandhi said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission has banned party’s campaign song, claims AAP
It is probably the first time that the EC has imposed a ban ...
Arvinder Singh Lovely resigns as Delhi Congress chief
Lovely expresses his disagreement with the decision to ally ...
Actor Sahil Khan arrested in Mahadev betting app case
The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...
Virsa Singh Valtoha is SAD candidate from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib
With this announcement, the SAD has fielded party candidates...
Siddaramaiah orders SIT probe into 'sex scandal' involving Deve Gowda’s grandson
Prajwal Revanna was the NDA candidate in Hassan Lok Sabha co...