Two killed as oil tanker falls into reservoir in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 4

Two persons were killed when an oil tanker they were travelling in skidded from the road in Mandi district today. The oil tanker was on its way towards Mandi from Kullu side on the Chandigarh-Manali highway after delivering oil supply in Kullu district.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that the incident happened today morning when oil tanker bearing number PB65AG-5656 coming from the Kullu side veered off the road at Kanchi Mod and fell into Pandoh reservoir. Two persons died on the spot. They were identified as driver Umesh Kumar, a native of Chatrapur village of district Una and Vivek Sharma, a native of Aloh village of Kangra district.

“The bodies were retrieved with the help of State Disaster Response Force and kept in Zonal Hospital mortuary. The family members of the victims and owner of the vehicle have been informed about this incident. A case has been registered,” the SP said.

