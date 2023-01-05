Two killed as oil tanker falls into reservoir in Mandi district

Mandi, January 4
Two persons were killed when an oil tanker they were travelling in skidded from the road in Mandi district today. The oil tanker was on its way towards Mandi from Kullu side on the Chandigarh-Manali highway after delivering oil supply in Kullu district.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said that the incident happened today morning when oil tanker bearing number PB65AG-5656 coming from the Kullu side veered off the road at Kanchi Mod and fell into Pandoh reservoir. Two persons died on the spot. They were identified as driver Umesh Kumar, a native of Chatrapur village of district Una and Vivek Sharma, a native of Aloh village of Kangra district.
“The bodies were retrieved with the help of State Disaster Response Force and kept in Zonal Hospital mortuary. The family members of the victims and owner of the vehicle have been informed about this incident. A case has been registered,” the SP said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC
Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...