Two killed as pick-up vehicle falls into gorge

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 25

A horrific road accident near Ambota on the Solan-Meenas road today claimed the lives of two youths when their pick-up vehicle plunged into a deep ditch after colliding with a car.

The accident occurred when the pick-up vehicle (HP79-3413), en route to Ronhat from Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand lost control at a narrow turn. The vehicle struck a car (HP85-1125) before veering off the road and tumbling 300 feet into a gorge. The impact of the collision was severe, resulting in the death of the two occupants of the pick-up vehicles.

The deceased have been identified as Amit (20) of Manal village and Sandeep (28) of Tandiyan village, both residents of the Ronhat sub tehsil. Despite the violent crash, the three passengers of the car escaped unharmed.

The local administration immediately released relief payments of Rs 25,000 each to the families of the deceased.

