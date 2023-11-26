Two killed as vehicle falls into gorge

Our Correspondent

Kullu, November 25

Two persons were killed while two others were injured after the Bolero Camper vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge at Oberi on the Luhri-Dalash road in Anni subdivision of Kullu district last night.

The residents of a nearby village rescued two injured persons and took them to a hospital. Anni DSP Chandershekhar said that Sher Singh (68) and Dalip Kumar (42), both residents of Soidhar village in Dalash panchayat, were killed in the accident while Naresh Kumar (33) and Sheetal Kumar (30), also residents of Soidahr village, were injured. A case had been registered and investigation was underway.

