Two killed, five hurt in mishap

Mandi, June 9
Two persons died, while five others sustained injuries in a road accident in Seraj area of Mandi district near Aahun Nala today.
A seven-seater vehicle met with an accident. The vehicle, carrying seven passengers, driver Sandeep (30), a native of Bilaspur district, his wife Neelam, their two children and Sandeep’s in-laws, veered off the road while trying to overtake another vehicle near Aahun Nala area.
It collided with the vehicle. The collision resulted in the vehicle plunging into a ravine. Sandeep and Neelam lost their lives on the spot, while the other passengers sustained severe injuries. The injured were rushed to the nearby hospital at Bagsiad, from where they were referred to Nerchowk Hospital for medical treatment. Sandeep’s father-in-law is in critical condition.
The police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the accident. A case has been registered.
