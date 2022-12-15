Two killed in a road accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 14

Two persons were killed in a road accident in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Thinley and Nawang Tashi, both natives of Khangsar village in the district.

According to the police, they were travelling in an Alto car towards Meh village, when they met with the accident. Tashi was driving the vehicle. When they reached near Meh Nala, he lost control over the vehicle and it fell into in a deep gorge.

Residents of Meh village rushed to the spot to rescue the victims, but both were found dead on the spot. Vice pradhan of Gram Panchayat, Darcha Tenzin Ladar, informed the police at the Keylong police station. The post-mortem of bodies was conducted at the Keylong district hospital.

Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said a case has been registered under Section of 279 and 304A of the IPC to investigate the cause of the accident.

The bodies have been handed over to the families of the deceased for last rites after conducting the post-mortem examination.

