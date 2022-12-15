Two killed in a road accident

Mandi, December 14
Two persons were killed in a road accident in tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti on Tuesday night. The deceased were identified as Thinley and Nawang Tashi, both natives of Khangsar village in the district.
According to the police, they were travelling in an Alto car towards Meh village, when they met with the accident. Tashi was driving the vehicle. When they reached near Meh Nala, he lost control over the vehicle and it fell into in a deep gorge.
Residents of Meh village rushed to the spot to rescue the victims, but both were found dead on the spot. Vice pradhan of Gram Panchayat, Darcha Tenzin Ladar, informed the police at the Keylong police station. The post-mortem of bodies was conducted at the Keylong district hospital.
Lahaul and Spiti SP Manav Verma said a case has been registered under Section of 279 and 304A of the IPC to investigate the cause of the accident.
The bodies have been handed over to the families of the deceased for last rites after conducting the post-mortem examination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...