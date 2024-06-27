Two killed in Mandi district road accidents

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 26

Two persons were killed in separate road accidents in Mandi district today. As per information, Anant Ram (34), a resident of Sojha village in Nihari tehsil, was killed and Hem Raj (36) was critically injured when the pick-up jeep, in which they were travelling, rolled 200 feet down a gorge near Bhalana village.

The duo was returning home from Shikari Mata temple when the accident occurred.

Local people reached the spot and started rescue work. An injured Hem Raj and the body of Anant Ram were taken to Civil Hospital at Nihari, from where the former was referred to the IGMC, Shimla. Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said the police were investigating the matter.

In another accident, a driver of a tractor was killed as the vehicle fell on a road below at Bagla of Daundi ward of the Mandi Municipal Corporation.

Ratan Sigh (72), a resident of Lunapani village, lost control over the tractor while reversing it and it fell on a four-lane road below the culvert. He had reportedly come to pay obeisance at a temple near Government Senior Secondary School, Bagla.

The driver was taken to the medical college at Ner Chowk, where doctor declared him dead.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma said the body was handed over to the family after the post mortem and a case had been registered.

Bagla school management committee president Lokender Singh alleged that the demand for installing a parapet or a crash barrier at the accident spot had been raised long ago, but to no avail. “Many schoolchildren, too, take this route and there is a threat to them. Some time ago, a cow died after falling from the same spot,” he added.

