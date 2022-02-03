Two killed in Mandi road accidents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 2

Two persons were killed and two others injured in two road accidents in Mandi district today.

A man was killed when the car he was travelling in fell into a deep gorge at Pansinala in the Seraj area this morning. The deceased has been identified as Hem Raj Thakur, a native of Chhoyadhar village in Mandi. He was a journalist with a Hindi daily working from Balichowki.

In another accident, a woman was killed and two others were injured when their car met with an accident at Nihri in Sundernagar. The deceased has been identified as Toti Devi, a resident of Janoh village in Mandi. The CM expressed condolences to the family of Hem Raj. —