Two killed in Mandi road accidents

Mandi, February 2
Two persons were killed and two others injured in two road accidents in Mandi district today.
A man was killed when the car he was travelling in fell into a deep gorge at Pansinala in the Seraj area this morning. The deceased has been identified as Hem Raj Thakur, a native of Chhoyadhar village in Mandi. He was a journalist with a Hindi daily working from Balichowki.
In another accident, a woman was killed and two others were injured when their car met with an accident at Nihri in Sundernagar. The deceased has been identified as Toti Devi, a resident of Janoh village in Mandi. The CM expressed condolences to the family of Hem Raj. —
