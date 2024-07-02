Two-month ban on paragliding in Bir-Billing

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, July 1

There will be a complete ban on paragliding activities in Bir-Billing from July 15 to September 15 during the monsoon period in the Kangra valley.

Official sources said the ban had been imposed to avoid paragliding mishaps, which could occur due to inclement weather during the monsoon. Bir-Billing is a famous tourist destination in the state and one of the top paragliding sites of the world. The ban will be applicable to tandem as well as solo paragliding flights. The administration has directed all paragliding associations and individuals to withdraw their pilots from Bir-Billing on July 15. The ban on paragliding is an annual exercise every monsoon.

Anurag Sharma, president of Bir-Billing Paragliding Association, told The Tribune, “Over 5,000 persons are directly or indirectly associated with tourism and paragliding in the valley. Over 250 local pilots are engaged in the adventure sport. Nearly 100 taxis in Bir-Billing will be also halt operations during this period.”

A leading paragliding site in Asia, Bir-Billing is a noted centre for eco-tourism, meditation and spiritual studies — located away from the hustle and bustle of city life and other tourist destinations. Bir-Billing is in the foothills of Dhauladhar ranges of the Himalayas. At 8,000 feet, Billing, the take-off point, is nestled in the meadows, 14 km north of Bir. The landing site is 4,500 ft above sea level.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Monsoon #Palampur #Paragliding