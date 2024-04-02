Two-month ban on public meetings at 10 Shimla locations

Shimla, April 1
The district administration has imposed a ban on holding public meetings and demonstrations at 10 identified sites in the town. In exercise of powers vested under Section 6 of the Punjab State Security Act, 1953, Shimla Deputy Commissioner issued the orders here today.
With a view to maintaining public order, the order will remain enforced from Chhota Shimla to Ridge and Kennedy House, Rendezvous Restaurant in Shimla city, 150 m to Rivoli Cinema, Scandal Point to Kali Bari Mandir, link road from Chhota Shimla Gurudwara to Chhota Shimla-Kasumpti Road, Chhota Shimla Chowk from Raj Bhavan to Oak Over, stairs and walkway from Chhota Shimla Gurudwara which connects to Kasumpti Road, Cart Road to Majitha House Link Road, AG Cart Road and the CPWD office.
Public meetings, processions and rallies, demonstrations, raising of slogans and carrying weapons with the intention of crime will not be allowed at these sites. The order will not apply to the police, paramilitary and military personnel performing their duties.
Keeping in mind the urgency and need to maintain public order, the order has been passed with immediate effect and will remain in effect for a period of two months. As per the order, permission for programs at all the above restricted places will have to be obtained from the competent authority. Violation of orders will be punishable as per rules.
