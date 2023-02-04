Two more taken ill, gastritis cases in Nadaun villages rise to 1,007

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 3

The number of gastritis cases in Nadaun villages has gone up to 1,007 with two new cases of infection reported today. Gastritis cases have been reported in 47 villages of the Nadaun constituency over the past six days.

All departments concerned are on their toes as the outbreak has affected the home constituency of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who will be here tomorrow on a three-day visit.

CMO Dr RK Agnihotri said the situation was under control and the people had been asked to take precautions. “They have been advised to consume only boiled water and avoid eating overripe fruits and stale food,” he said.

Superintendenting Engineer Neeraj Bhogal said all water sources and tanks had been cleaned and water supply schemes in the affected areas were being equipped with chlorination facility to check contamination. SP Akriti Sharma said an FIR had been registered in the water contamination case.

