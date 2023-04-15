Two Mumbai residents booked for extortion, impersonation

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 14

Two Mumbai residents were booked for extortion, impersonation and under the NDPS Act by the Baddi unit of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau last evening.

Bureau’s DSP Yogesh Joshi said there were reports of two Mumbai residents impersonating as central agency officials and indulging in extortion from investors in the Baddi industrial belt.

Those arrested were identified as Amarjit Singh (33), a resident of Badri Dham Housing Society, Sakinaka, Mumbai, and Fardeen Patel (39), a resident of Street No. 1, behind Himalaya Bakery, Mumbai.

“The duo used to come frequently to the area and stay in hotels for a week to 10 days in a month. Their claim that they have been frequenting the area since 2018 is being verified,” said Joshi.

They were produced before a Nalagarh court today, which sent them to four-day police custody.

They were staying in a private hotel here. During search of their room, Vigilance sleuths recovered Rs 6,36,362 in cash, 45 gm of cannabis, 26 contraband tablets, five unlabelled bottles, out of which two were full while two were empty and one contained 25 ml liquid purported to be codeine . One more bottle having label of codeine phosphate and chlorpheniramine maleate syrup of 100 ml was recovered.

As per the preliminary probe, they were associated with three drug manufacturing firms. They allegedly dealt with sale of narcotic-based drugs on fake billing.